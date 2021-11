Hi Everyone,

I'm ready for Austria and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at our home circuit.

Gerry Salim running on the mountains - 2018 © Gerry Salim Archive

Last week I was running in the mountains for 4 days, it was hard to make running climbs in the mountains. But I really enjoyed it.

And also I have been training with the supermoto bike, and I have found a good feeling with the bike.

Gerry Salim getting ready for some laps on his Super Moto Bike - 2018 © Gerry Salim Archive

Together it has been great preparation so I got even more motivate for the race in at the Red Bull Ring.

See you there,

Gerry