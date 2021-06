Hello everyone!

After the home races at Mugello Circuit marred by the loss of dear Jason Dupasquier, where I achieved a 16th and 10th place always fighting in the top positions, last weekend I raced for the first time in Germany at the Sachsenring Circuit.

I immediately felt at ease with the track and after a decent Qualifying, I battled in both races with the leading group, finishing 8th in Race1 and 6th in Race2.

I'm very happy with the progress I'm getting in these last rounds, as I am consistently in the top 10 with similar times to the first ones and this gives me a lot of confidence for the next races in Austria in August!

I want to thank to all the Red Bull Rookies Cup staff for the advice and help they give me in every weekend, my sponsors, my family and all those who always follow and support me.

Now focus in the FIM-CEV Moto3 for the race in Portimão next week.

Ciao ciao and always full gasss

Luca #58