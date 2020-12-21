World of Red Bull
Races
Riders
Results
News & Media
About Rookies
Become a Rookie
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Iván Ortolá with a great end to the season
Third in the championship
Written by Iván Ortolá
Updated on
21.12.2020 · 23:00 UTC
Save
Save
Hello readers,
We finished the season with four races in Valencia in which I could get a second position and finish third in the championship.
Iván Ortolá at the Rookies Cup 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Now to continue training for the next season. And have a great holidays with my family.
Iván Ortolá with his Rookies Cup Bronze Medal
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Happy Christmas! Iván #24
Published on
28.06.2021 · 15:22 UTC
Save
Save
Share
Share this story!
More Stories
Blog | Matteo Bertelle takes gold at the Sachsenring
In Sunday's race I was calmer. I have always been quite close to the leading group and I …
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | David Salvador pushing the limits in the Moto3
Difficult weekend with DNF
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Lunetta making up for his starts in Valencia 1
Mixed weather conditions
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Àlex Millan will take the battle into Valencia 2
P9 on Saturday and P13 on Sunday
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Marcos Uriarte pushing hard in Valencia #1
Hard fights and mechanical failures
Red Bull Rookies Cup