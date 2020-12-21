Iván Ortolá - 3rd Best Rider at Rookies Cup 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Iván Ortolá with a great end to the season

Third in the championship
Written by Iván Ortolá
Updated on
Hello readers,
We finished the season with four races in Valencia in which I could get a second position and finish third in the championship.
Iván Ortolá at the Rookies Cup 2020
Iván Ortolá at the Rookies Cup 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Now to continue training for the next season. And have a great holidays with my family.
Iván Ortolá with his Rookies Cup Bronze Medal
Iván Ortolá with his Rookies Cup Bronze Medal
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Happy Christmas! Iván #24
Published on

More Stories

  1. Blog | Matteo Bertelle takes gold at the Sachsenring
    In Sunday's race I was calmer. I have always been quite close to the leading group and I …
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  2. Blog | David Salvador pushing the limits in the Moto3
    Difficult weekend with DNF
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  3. Blog | Lunetta making up for his starts in Valencia 1
    Mixed weather conditions
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  4. Blog | Àlex Millan will take the battle into Valencia 2
    P9 on Saturday and P13 on Sunday
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  5. Blog | Marcos Uriarte pushing hard in Valencia #1
    Hard fights and mechanical failures
    Red Bull Rookies Cup