© Iván Ortolá Archive
Blog | Iván Ortolá grabbing another a podium and a load of fun
FIM CEV race at the Jerez circuit
Written by Iván Ortolá
Updated on
14.09.2020 · 22:00 UTC
Hello everyone,
A few weeks ago it was the FIM CEV race at the Jerez circuit, it was a complicated weekend in which I was able to achieve a third position.
Iván Ortolá ended up 3rd at FIM CEV Jerez 2020
© Iván Ortolá Archive
After that weekend I took a week off and went to spend the day with a jet ski.
Iván Ortolá getting ready for the next race in Aragon 2020
© Iván Ortolá Archive
Now I'm going back to training hard to go back to Aragon as strong as possible.
See you soon! Iván #24
