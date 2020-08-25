Blog | Iván Ortolá learnt and ended up on the podium

Hi everyone,

We just finished two-weeks of races in Austria.

Iván Ortolá filmed with an GoPro from the rider ahead of him - Austria 2020 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In these two weeks I have learned, enjoyed and above all I have learned from mistakes.

Iván Ortolá battleling hard for points in Austria 2020 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In these races I have been able to get a sixth place, a fifth place and a second place.

Iván Ortolá finished 2nd at one of the races in Austria 2020 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Now to think about the FIM CEV race this week in Jerez!

Iván Ortolá enjoyed the 2nd place finish in Spielberg 2020 © Iván Ortolá Archive

See you in Aragon!!!! Iván #24