© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Iván Ortolá learnt and ended up on the podium
Race Report from Austria
Written by Iván Ortolá
Updated on
25.08.2020 · 8:00 UTC
Hi everyone,
We just finished two-weeks of races in Austria.
Iván Ortolá filmed with an GoPro from the rider ahead of him - Austria 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In these two weeks I have learned, enjoyed and above all I have learned from mistakes.
Iván Ortolá battleling hard for points in Austria 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In these races I have been able to get a sixth place, a fifth place and a second place.
Iván Ortolá finished 2nd at one of the races in Austria 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Now to think about the FIM CEV race this week in Jerez!
Iván Ortolá enjoyed the 2nd place finish in Spielberg 2020
© Iván Ortolá Archive
See you in Aragon!!!! Iván #24
