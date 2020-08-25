Iván Ortolá had a good pace in Austia 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Iván Ortolá learnt and ended up on the podium

Race Report from Austria
Written by Iván Ortolá
Hi everyone,
We just finished two-weeks of races in Austria.
Iván Ortolá filmed with an GoPro from the rider ahead of him - Austria 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In these two weeks I have learned, enjoyed and above all I have learned from mistakes.
Iván Ortolá battleling hard for points in Austria 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In these races I have been able to get a sixth place, a fifth place and a second place.
Iván Ortolá finished 2nd at one of the races in Austria 2020
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Now to think about the FIM CEV race this week in Jerez!
Iván Ortolá enjoyed the 2nd place finish in Spielberg 2020
© Iván Ortolá Archive
See you in Aragon!!!! Iván #24
