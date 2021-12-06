Jason Dupasquier in the pit of Rookies Cup 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Jason Dupasquier determined to come back stronger

Broken femur is the result from FIM CEV Moto3 Valencia
Written by Jason Dupasquier
2 min readPublished on
Hello everyone,
During the break time without news, I was a long time in hospital in Spain and in Switzerland. Because three weeks ago I had the second race In Valencia with the FIM CEV Moto3. During the race week, all was for the first time more or less the best weekend for me. I was fully motivated and I took the 9th place for the starting grid for the race day.
Jason Dupasquier in the pit lane of Valencia of FIM CEV Moto3 - 2017
Jason Dupasquier in the pit lane of Valencia of FIM CEV Moto3 - 2017
© Jason Dupasquier Archive
The race started and then I was fighting a lot for the top 10. In the middle of the race I crashed and I broke my left femur. I was so sad and it's bad news fort the sponsors and for everyone who helps but I will thank everyone!
Jason Dupasquier´s broken bone X-Ray - 2018
Jason Dupasquier´s broken bone X-Ray - 2018
© Jason Dupasquier Archive
On Sunday at 12:00 I went to hospital to see what happens with my leg. I stayed in hospital in Valencia for the surgery which was on Wednesday, everything went well!
Jason Dupasquier in the hospital in Valenica - 2018
Jason Dupasquier in the hospital in Valenica - 2018
© Jason Dupasquier Archive
On Friday was the day when I'm back to Switzerland. During the travel from Spain to Switzerland I took twice the ambulance and then I had a flight just for me with a Swiss Company REGA.
Jason Dupasquier on the way home from Valencia with REGA - 2018
Jason Dupasquier on the way home from Valencia with REGA - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Big thank's to the REGA! Now I'm okey and I will come back stronger!
For weeks ago I had the first Supermoto race in France. I was riding with my father and my brother in the Youngster class.
Jason Dupasquier with his dad on the track at home - 2018
Jason Dupasquier with his dad on the track at home - 2018
© Jason Dupasquier Archive
Shooting for the Prestige class with my father.
Jason Dupasquier racing Super Moto - 2018
Jason Dupasquier racing Super Moto - 2018
© Jason Dupasquier Archive
It was a good training but with three races, at the end oft he day I full totally tired. First race P9, second P8 and the last one P6 and for the classification of the day I finished in P8.
Thank's everyone and I will be back in some months!
Jason #50

More Stories