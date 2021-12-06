Blog | Jason Dupasquier determined to come back stronger

Hello everyone,
During the break time without news, I was a long time in hospital in Spain and in Switzerland. Because three weeks ago I had the second race In Valencia with the FIM CEV Moto3. During the race week, all was for the first time more or less the best weekend for me. I was fully motivated and I took the 9th place for the starting grid for the race day.
The race started and then I was fighting a lot for the top 10. In the middle of the race I crashed and I broke my left femur. I was so sad and it's bad news fort the sponsors and for everyone who helps but I will thank everyone!
On Sunday at 12:00 I went to hospital to see what happens with my leg. I stayed in hospital in Valencia for the surgery which was on Wednesday, everything went well!
On Friday was the day when I'm back to Switzerland. During the travel from Spain to Switzerland I took twice the ambulance and then I had a flight just for me with a Swiss Company REGA.
Big thank's to the REGA! Now I'm okey and I will come back stronger!
For weeks ago I had the first Supermoto race in France. I was riding with my father and my brother in the Youngster class.
Shooting for the Prestige class with my father.
It was a good training but with three races, at the end oft he day I full totally tired. First race P9, second P8 and the last one P6 and for the classification of the day I finished in P8.
Thank's everyone and I will be back in some months!
Jason #50