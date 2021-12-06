Blog | Jason Dupasquier determined to come back stronger

Hello everyone,

During the break time without news, I was a long time in hospital in Spain and in Switzerland. Because three weeks ago I had the second race In Valencia with the FIM CEV Moto3. During the race week, all was for the first time more or less the best weekend for me. I was fully motivated and I took the 9th place for the starting grid for the race day.

Jason Dupasquier in the pit lane of Valencia of FIM CEV Moto3 - 2017 © Jason Dupasquier Archive

The race started and then I was fighting a lot for the top 10. In the middle of the race I crashed and I broke my left femur. I was so sad and it's bad news fort the sponsors and for everyone who helps but I will thank everyone!

Jason Dupasquier´s broken bone X-Ray - 2018 © Jason Dupasquier Archive

On Sunday at 12:00 I went to hospital to see what happens with my leg. I stayed in hospital in Valencia for the surgery which was on Wednesday, everything went well!

Jason Dupasquier in the hospital in Valenica - 2018 © Jason Dupasquier Archive

On Friday was the day when I'm back to Switzerland. During the travel from Spain to Switzerland I took twice the ambulance and then I had a flight just for me with a Swiss Company REGA.

Jason Dupasquier on the way home from Valencia with REGA - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Big thank's to the REGA! Now I'm okey and I will come back stronger!

For weeks ago I had the first Supermoto race in France. I was riding with my father and my brother in the Youngster class.

Jason Dupasquier with his dad on the track at home - 2018 © Jason Dupasquier Archive

Shooting for the Prestige class with my father.

Jason Dupasquier racing Super Moto - 2018 © Jason Dupasquier Archive

It was a good training but with three races, at the end oft he day I full totally tired. First race P9, second P8 and the last one P6 and for the classification of the day I finished in P8.

Thank's everyone and I will be back in some months!

Jason #50