Blog | Jason Dupasquier explains why he is Ready to Race

Hello everyone,

Today I can say I'm ready to race. Do you want to know why and some reasons?

First of all I made some test with my new KTM for the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 and we did a very good job with all the staff but we need to improve a little bit more at the test to be on the top with my bike!

Jason Dupasquier testing his new KTM for the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 - 2019 © Jason Dupasquier Archive

Sometimes I'm very serious with my work but sometimes I also laugh with my brother and take fun to enjoy our test days.

I know I make like Usain Bolt but he is the fastest when he runs and I want to be the fastest when I am seated on my bike and.... Ride!!!

Jason Dupasquier - Break at the Super Moto Track with his brother - 2019 © Jason Dupasquier Archive

During the weekends we ride with supermoto or motocross with my brother and my father but one week ago it was our first laps on our new SM bike. It was a good day, sunny but at the end of the day I had a crash but everything is okay.

Chat soon. Jason