Blog | Kaito Toba 鳥羽海渡 missing the podium in Silverstone

Hi, There!!

I will write a report of the "Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Silverstone round".

Qualifying, because there was rain forecast, I was a time-up from the beginning. I could not time-up in the second half. It's start from 6th on the grid.

Race1

I started well, I was riding in 3rd place. We had a six rider battle, but one preceded. I studied the strategy and riders for the second half. I was confident that I could get on the podium.

Kaito Toba racing in Silverstone - 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

However, it was in contact with the 2nd fastest rider in the back straight end on the last lap.

My result was a fall and retirement...

Race 2

It was a rainy race. For me it was the first time. Early, I studied the riding of rain.

Kaito Toba racing in the rain - Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I understood the rain riding method in the early stages, and I increased the pace. In the middle of the race, when I was riding in third place, I was falling in slip down...

"Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Silverstone round" became a fall and retirement in both races. I very frustrated because I have confidence to get on the podium. To enjoy the next time!

Best Regards! Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup #67 Kaito Toba 鳥羽海渡

