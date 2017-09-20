Blog | Kevin Zannoni had a great Misano

Hello to all,
My home weekend in Misano was very very good! I knew it was the only track I know, and I could do well. But I had to try to always proceed step by step.
The first free practice was perfect...I finished in first position!
The second free practice that was also very good, closing in second place but we still had to fix the bike. I made a mistake in the qualifying.
Waiting too much in the sectors, concluding my qualifying in eighth place more the penalty of three grid positions, P11... qualifying completely wrong; but we fixed the bike and I had many fast laps... I was sure I could recover many positions, trying to stay with the front group.
The start of race was good, finishing the first lap already in seventh place! with the head group for the early laps.
I lost the front group.... just, finishing the race with a good seventh place only 5.3 sec. from the first !
Now I'm ready for Aragon! Ciao! Kevin #89