Blog | Kevin Zannoni had a great Misano

Hello to all,

My home weekend in Misano was very very good! I knew it was the only track I know, and I could do well. But I had to try to always proceed step by step.

The first free practice was perfect...I finished in first position!

Kevin Zannoni full trottle in Misano - 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The second free practice that was also very good, closing in second place but we still had to fix the bike. I made a mistake in the qualifying.

Kevin Zannoni riding the FP in Misano 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Waiting too much in the sectors, concluding my qualifying in eighth place more the penalty of three grid positions, P11... qualifying completely wrong; but we fixed the bike and I had many fast laps... I was sure I could recover many positions, trying to stay with the front group.

Kevin Zannoni enjoying the racing in Misano 2016 © Luciano Bianchetto

The start of race was good, finishing the first lap already in seventh place! with the head group for the early laps.

Kevin Zannoni flying through a turn in Misano 2016 © Luciano Bianchetto

I lost the front group.... just, finishing the race with a good seventh place only 5.3 sec. from the first !

Now I'm ready for Aragon! Ciao! Kevin #89