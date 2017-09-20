Kevin Zannoni racing in Misano 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Kevin Zannoni had a great Misano

I knew it was the only track I know, and I could do well.
Written by Kevin Zannoni
1 min readUpdated on
Hello to all,
My home weekend in Misano was very very good! I knew it was the only track I know, and I could do well. But I had to try to always proceed step by step.
The first free practice was perfect...I finished in first position!
Kevin Zannoni full trottle in Misano - 2016
Kevin Zannoni full trottle in Misano - 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The second free practice that was also very good, closing in second place but we still had to fix the bike. I made a mistake in the qualifying.
Kevin Zannoni riding the FP in Misano 2016
Kevin Zannoni riding the FP in Misano 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Waiting too much in the sectors, concluding my qualifying in eighth place more the penalty of three grid positions, P11... qualifying completely wrong; but we fixed the bike and I had many fast laps... I was sure I could recover many positions, trying to stay with the front group.
Kevin Zannoni enjoying the racing in Misano 2016
Kevin Zannoni enjoying the racing in Misano 2016
© Luciano Bianchetto
The start of race was good, finishing the first lap already in seventh place! with the head group for the early laps.
Kevin Zannoni flying through a turn in Misano 2016
Kevin Zannoni flying through a turn in Misano 2016
© Luciano Bianchetto
I lost the front group.... just, finishing the race with a good seventh place only 5.3 sec. from the first !
Now I'm ready for Aragon! Ciao! Kevin #89

More Stories