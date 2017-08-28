Blog | Lorenzo Bartalesi having fun in summer

Hi everyone,

We have been having a great summer lots of racing and having fun. See what you think.

Lorenzo Bartalesi on the way to the grid at Red Bull Ring - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Finished Qualifications !! We start in 17th position ..... much better than all other races !!!

Bartalesi watching Moto3 with his mum in the rider zone of Brno - 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Looking at the moto3 in the company of my mom before the race on Saturday in the Brno circuit.

Lorenzo Bartalesi in the rider area with other Rookies - Brno 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Relax in hospitality and Ready for the 1st Brno circuit race !!!!!!

Lorenzo Bartalesi followed by Sean Kelly in Brno - 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Today the race was not one of the best since the start I started badly and I lost positions, then it was a consequence, it was a pity to have lost the battle in the points area. Tomorrow another race we will come back. !!!!!

Lorenzo Bartalesi racing in the wet - Brno 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Race 2 in the wet, lack of feeling on the Brno track for this weekend closing with a 15th position and zone points still a bit far from my expectations.

After so much water racing we now start for the circuit of the Red Bull Ring in Spilbergh in Austria!

Lorenzo Bartalesi racing in Brno 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Arrived in Spielberg with my family support in these consecutive races, I like to be in the company with them.

Lorenzo Bartalesi with his family in Austria 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

I have a lot of fun with my sister in the days before the weekend on another new circuit for me !!!!

Lorenzo Bartalesi having fun with his family in Austria 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

A nice bath in the spa pool with my sister that beauty be with her here !!!!!!!!!!!

Lorenzo Bartalesi with sister enjoying the summertime in Austria - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

We are just a nice family !!!!!!!!!

Lorenzo Bartalesi with sister sight seeing in Austria - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Now we're ready for this weekend just concentrating. Beautiful track !!!!!!

Lorenzo Bartalesi took memory pics at the Red Bull Ring - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

We start the track for this new circuit with Dani Ribalta explaining the curves and trajectories of the circuit very good in his work.

Lorenzo Bartalesi at the track walk - Red Bull Ring 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Free tests proved to be a good feeling on a wet track and a good feeling with the bike although we had to change gear for a technical breakdown, now focusing on qualifying.

Lorenzo Bartalesi racing at Red Bull Ring - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Waiting for the qualifications we went a bit to play pleystacion with my comrades ... we had a lot of fun with MotoGP 2017. Guys there are twists in the game ... !!!!!!!

Lorenzo Bartalesi working on his PS skills - Spielberg 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Qualifications go pretty well even though I've seen to clear the 16th position for having touched the green curb with the back wheel, but I'm happy with how they went qualifications even if I started in 19th,

Now we try to stay with the group ahead .......

Lorenzo Bartalesi racing in Austria - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Starting tests after qualifying. I need to be able to improve the start that we are still far away !!!! HAHAHAHA

Lorenzo Bartalesi - FP1 at Red Bull Ring 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Race 1: I conquered the points area even though we had to struggle to find a feeling with the replaced bike thinking that we could do better in Race 2.

Race 2 went worse by finding it difficult in the first laps and in the start and struggling with the tendency and concentration to do better than the first race.

Now I have to find myself relaxed and polished for the Home Race in the Misano circuit on September 9th, I have to try to improve departures and manage concentration.

Lorenzo Bartalesi - Family fun 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Waiting for 9th September we took some holiday with my family amusement and sea.

Lorenzo Bartalesi - Family holiday at the sea - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

At the sea with my family and between dives and fun with my sister always at my side .... we do not ever separate !!!!!!!!

Lorenzo Bartalesi working out at the beach - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Although I'm on vacation I always find the way to keep me in training.

Lorenzo Bartalesi - Beach work-out during the holidays 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

And prepare for the Misano Race.

Lorenzo Bartalesi - Preparing for the next race during the holidays - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

I never give up and always try to improve my mistakes ..........

Lorenzo Bartalesi having fun with his latest gift - 2017 © Lorenzo Bartalesi Archive

Returning home found a nice gift I dreamed of! Just out late until late, I was even without gasoline and either had to call my dad to come and get me back !! HAHAHAHA

See You in Misano! Lorenzo