Blog | Luca Lunetta fighting fit

Hi Guys,

In these long days spent at home, due to coronavirus quarantine, I'm trying to keep fit with bodyweight workouts in the hope of being able to start riding again.

Luca Lunetta working out at home during shutdown - April 2020 © Luca Lunetta Archive

Before of March I always trained with my motard 85 and motard 450.

Luca Lunetta - Super Moto Training in February 2020 © Luca Lunetta Archive

I was in Valencia in February with my TeamViewer (AC Racing) for tests on my new bike (Husqvarna), my first time with a Moto3, with which I hope to race at the CIV and with which I found a good feeling also with my team.

Luca Lunetta stays fit with daily home work out - April 2020 © Luca Lunetta Archive

In the hope to starting again the competitions mostly in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, during this period I study from home with daily video lessons with my classmates and my teachers, since this year I am attending the third year of middle school.

Luca Lunetta doing his school home work - April 2020 © Luca Lunetta Archive

Finally, I spend my time at home by playing MotoGP at the Play Station and with my little sister Laura!!!

Luca Lunetta wheelie on his Super Moto Bike - April 2020 © Luca Lunetta Archive

I send you a big hug and we will come back stronger than before after this hard period for everyone.

Bye! Luca #58