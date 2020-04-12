Blog | Luca Lunetta fighting fit

In these long days spent at home, due to coronavirus quarantine, I'm trying to keep fit with bodyweight workouts in the hope of being able to start riding again.
Before of March I always trained with my motard 85 and motard 450.
I was in Valencia in February with my TeamViewer (AC Racing) for tests on my new bike (Husqvarna), my first time with a Moto3, with which I hope to race at the CIV and with which I found a good feeling also with my team.
In the hope to starting again the competitions mostly in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, during this period I study from home with daily video lessons with my classmates and my teachers, since this year I am attending the third year of middle school.
Finally, I spend my time at home by playing MotoGP at the Play Station and with my little sister Laura!!!
I send you a big hug and we will come back stronger than before after this hard period for everyone.