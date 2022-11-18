Blog | Lyvann feeling the love at the Aragon test

Hello Everyone!

Thank you for your encouragement. I came back from 4 days of testing with the team Red Bull MotoGP Rookies cup where I became aware of a very professional organisation. (9:24 is not 9:25 lol)

I got to know the staff and they are all very caring with me, we are treated like royalty by Alpinestars but I mainly got acquainted with my bike a KTM 250 (Moto 3) that runs with Ipone oil and WP suspension.

During those days, she and I have learned to know each other step by step. She has lots of buttons as a joystick (except that it is not a toy). She is so beautiful and so powerful, at the beginning we went gently to finally understand that she liked to brake late and had a good handling so we made a rendez-vous in Jerez in order to continue getting acquainted.

Unfortunately, my playmates are pressed this year and do not have time to make poetry that does not matter, in due time I catch up. Step by step as we like to say at the RedBull MotoGP Rookies cup.

I want to thank the RedBull MotoGP Rookies cup management team for allowing me to live this adventure, Nikki Peter, Wiki, my mechanic Victor and the Grand Chief Alex who gives me all the necessary comfort on the bike, the coach Dani who is like a big brother to me and Gustl as a father speaks to his son with great wisdom, my father Thierry who works a lot as a help mechanic, my uncle Dominique that makes the runway edges as well as all my partners and you my fans.

I will give everything to make you happy, but you'll have to be a little patient.

I love You. Lyvann