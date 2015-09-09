Blog | Makar Yurchenko Макар Юрченко with two great rides in Silverstone

Hello everybody!

Here is my blog about 9&10 rounds of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, which took place on the Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain.

We decided to go to England by car. Of course there is a sea channel and we had to take a train, which goes in the tunnel under the water. It is a very fast way to cross La Manche!

After crossing the sea through the tunnel and driving 280 kilometres from Folkestone to Silverstone on the left side of the road - that is very weird for us because in Russia we drive right side - we have arrived to the final destination.

Makar Yurchenko going through his track notes in the pit - Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

So on Thursday evening I have made 5,9 kilometres lap walking the Silverstone Circuit to check it and to remember all 18 turns of the longest track in MotoGP calendar.

During all of Friday it was sunny and the weather was absolutely fine! During our 2 Free Practices I didn't feel good on the bike, it was bouncing everywhere - the circuit turned out to be really bumpy.

Saturday's dry Race: I had to start from the last position on the grid, due to a penalty, which I received in Brno's race 2. Already on the first lap I started to make my way to the leading group I was enjoying riding my KTM RC 250 R and after 14 laps race I finished 8th.

Makar Yurchenko followed by local boy Skinner in Silverstone - 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The fact that I managed to reach 8th position after having started last - is a plus for me. I was confident I could do that, but there is still lots of job to do because I want to be on Top!

Finally on Sunday it was the typical English weather I used to hear about - raining all day! After Moto2, MotoGP and Moto3 races it was time for our Race 2 of the weekend, and it was the first wet race of the season.

Some riders fell down on the sighting laps, so the key for a good race was just to stay on the bike and get stability during racing.

Makar Yurchenko racing in the wet of Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The visibility conditions were too low. Extremely low! I could see only grey cloud of water drops in front. Furthermore, the windscreen of the bike was completely misted. I was just trying to get as much feeling from the bike as I could and passing the riders one by one I finished in 6th position with the best result for this race.

Makar Yurchenko enjoying the great British weather - Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I am happy, that I could finish 8th and 6th after a disappointing qualifying. But I am sure I can do more and I will try to show better result in Misano!

After British Grand Prix I continued my training to be ready 100% for San Marino GP!

Thanks for your support! And my special thanks to all the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup team! Guys, you are amazing, always ready to help and support! Cannot wait to see you all in Misano!

MY76