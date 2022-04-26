Blog | Marc Garcia having a tough start in Jerez

Hello everyone,
The first Rookies championship race was not so positive for me because it was a weekend when it was quite difficult to to do a good lap time.
I couldn't find a good setup of the bike and that troubled me quite a lot throughout the weekend because I could not drive the bike comfortably and that meant losing time on the track. In the timed qualifying I could manage the second row of the grid that was not so bad.
In the first race of the year, Saturday there was a problem with another rider, I set out to make the sighting lap and at curve 4 a rider pushed me off the track me and I could not run the race.
Sunday's race, at least I was able to make the start, I was going a bit to the limit since mid-race left me without a front brake. I couldn't stop well and it was tough getting into the corners so I finished 5th.
We will work hard at Assen and sure I'll be on the top step of the podium.
Thanks and greetings! Marc