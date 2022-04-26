Blog | Marc Garcia having a tough start in Jerez

Hello everyone,

The first Rookies championship race was not so positive for me because it was a weekend when it was quite difficult to to do a good lap time.

I couldn't find a good setup of the bike and that troubled me quite a lot throughout the weekend because I could not drive the bike comfortably and that meant losing time on the track. In the timed qualifying I could manage the second row of the grid that was not so bad.

Marc García full trottle in Jerez 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the first race of the year, Saturday there was a problem with another rider, I set out to make the sighting lap and at curve 4 a rider pushed me off the track me and I could not run the race.

Sunday's race, at least I was able to make the start, I was going a bit to the limit since mid-race left me without a front brake. I couldn't stop well and it was tough getting into the corners so I finished 5th.

Marc García had a problem with front break in Jerez 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

We will work hard at Assen and sure I'll be on the top step of the podium.

Thanks and greetings! Marc