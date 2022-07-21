Blog | Marc Garcia trying to find a way through

Hello everyone,
As seems to happen I didn't qualify that well at Assen, coming from the fourth row of the grid I had a lot of work to do and it is always hard to catch the leading group.
In the first race I made a very good start. I went to pass a rider but went wide, onto the astroturf and lost the advantage. I was pushing to catch up and get into the lead group but on the third lap Olly Simpson crashed and that broke up the group. I finished P5.
In the second race I didn't have a good start, I was fighting with the second group of the race and it was already almost impossible to catch the first group and I finished in P5 again.
Next race at the Sachsenring in Germany, surely a better result.
Marc