Blog | Marcos Uriarte ends a tough year with success

Hi Friends!!

This year has been amazing for me, even though the season didn't start so well because I hurt my knee in a motocross training and it took me five months to recover.

I took part in European Talent Cup in MRE Talent Team with Javier Cobos and I started the competition in June at Barcelona-Catalunya.

Marcos Uriarte on the grid of ETC at Barcelona-Catalunya - 2018 © Marcos Uriarte Archive

My best race has been in Jerez 2018: it was funny, I was fighting for the victory with the favourite riders of ETC. During the race there were a lot of overtakings. I am happy with the result obtained. I believe that this race has been my best race ever.

Marcos Uriarte with the Öncü brothers in the pit of ETC - 2018 © Marcos Uriarte Archive

Finally, I managed the 22nd place in the series and I have been very close to get the podium in three races.

But, the best of this year was first to receive the invitation to the Selection Event of the Red Bull Rookies Cup 2019 at Guadix (Granada).

Marcos Uriarte riding the Rookies Cup Selection event - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

There were more than a hundred riders, all very fast, and it was going to be very difficult to be in the few number of selected riders.

Marcos Uriarte with the other riders at the Selection Event - 2018 © Marcos Uriarte Archive

The Red Bull Rookies Cup organisers, made all easy to manage for us in those three days, but I was very nervous during the event, trying to do my best all the time.

At the end I was selected for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2019.

Marcos Uriarte knowing he can ride the upcoming Rookies Cup Season - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Uff, when I heard my name, I felt very happy, it was an incredible moment!!

I'm very excited and anxious to start this competition, I'm getting ready for it.

My expectations of 2019 are to gain experience, improve my English level, know other countries and cultures... and, of course, to work a lot to do my best at the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

See you in the next blog. Bye !! Marcos