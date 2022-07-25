Blog | Martin Gbelec racing in Brno but not in the snow

Hello everybody,
This last weekend we were in Brno, because there was a race weekend for all riders from the Czech Republic. I rode the Ariane Moto3. On Friday it was really bad weather so we only rode 2 trainings of the 3.
On Saturday morning it was snowing a little bit so I didn't ride qualification. The weather got better in the afternoon but it was still about 8 degrees.
Sunday was the best, finally it was about 16 degrees, but I rode with many slow riders, so I didn't do a perfect lap. This weekend was perfect training for Brno, but for Jerez too, because I was on motorbike.
Martin #13