Blog | Matteo Bertelle sliding in Misano and training with Marco

Hello Everyone,

Misano race was a great experience, the feeling with the moto was very good.

Matteo Bertelle walking through the pit with his dad - Misano 2019 © Matteo Bertelle Archive

I started 4th and I had a good race pace but I need to learn how to handle being in the leading group.

Matteo Bertelle followed by Barry Baltus in Misano 2019 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The weather didn't help so much because it was very hot and the bike was sliding a lot, so it was a very difficult race.

Matteo Bertelle had a difficult weekend in Misano - 2019 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Now let's focus on the last two races of this Red Bull Rookies Cup season, this weekend in Aragon, I really hope to close the championship with a good result.

You can see it live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Matteo Bertelle at the training with Marco Melandri - 2019 © Matteo Bertelle Archive

I am really focus and I keep on training very hard. Last few days I had the chance to spend some quality time with Marco Melandri, a great pilot, a very kind and extremely polite person that gave me a lot of interesting advice.

Matteo Bertelle gets advice from Marco Melandri - 2019 © Matteo Bertelle Archive

Thank you Marco, and thanks to my family, my team Sic58squadracorse, Red Bull Rookies Cup Team and to all my sponsors for all the support.

I'll keep you posted! Have Fun! #MB28