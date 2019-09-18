Blog | Matteo Bertelle sliding in Misano and training with Marco

Misano race was a great experience, the feeling with the moto was very good.
I started 4th and I had a good race pace but I need to learn how to handle being in the leading group.
The weather didn't help so much because it was very hot and the bike was sliding a lot, so it was a very difficult race.
Now let's focus on the last two races of this Red Bull Rookies Cup season, this weekend in Aragon, I really hope to close the championship with a good result.
You can see it live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.
I am really focus and I keep on training very hard. Last few days I had the chance to spend some quality time with Marco Melandri, a great pilot, a very kind and extremely polite person that gave me a lot of interesting advice.
Thank you Marco, and thanks to my family, my team Sic58squadracorse, Red Bull Rookies Cup Team and to all my sponsors for all the support.