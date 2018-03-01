Blog | Matteo Patacca working hard to hold back the need for his KTM

Hello everyone,

I can't wait to jump on my bike for this new adventure of Red Bull Rookies Cup. For me is the first time in the majority of these tracks where we are going to ride, so i'm training a lot for be ready to compete with other riders in each circuit.

Matteo Patacca riding his Super Moto - Spring 2018 © Matteo Patacca Archive

I'm doing exercises for my balance and for my strength at the gym, but everyone knows that for a rider is very hard to be far from a bike and for this reason i'm tasting the off road with my flat track where i'm having great time with slides.

Moreover i haven't left the track, where i constantly ride with the Ohvale and where i can hold in check, at any rate to a small degree, my desire to ride the KTM 250.

Matteo Patacca training with his Ohvale - 2018 © Matteo Patacca Archive

I will be in Albacete very soon for the other championship where i'm going to compete with the SIC58 team.

See you on the 3rd of April in Jerez for RBRC test.

Enjoy! Matteo Patacca