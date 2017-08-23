Blog | Matthias Meggle taking great strides at Brno and the Red Bull Ring

Matthias Meggle having a rest on the podium - 2017 © Matthias Meggle Archive

Brno was a very special weekend for me because I made my first Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup podium with the 2nd position in Race 1. At only 0,077 seconds to the victory!

Matthias Meggle in battle at Brno 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

There was a big group of about eight riders fighting for the victory, but we had a clear strategy to manage the race and it works perfectly.

Matthias Meggle - 2nd Place in Brno at Race 1 - 2017 © Matthias Meggle Archive

The second race was in wet conditions and there I could make a big step as well comparing to the wet race in Germany. I finished 4th only 3 seconds behind the winner, and my best lap was only 0,5sec slower than the winner, this is not so much in wet conditions!

Matthias Meggle racing in the wet in Brno - 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The weekend afterwards we had two races at the Red Bull Ring. The terrain and the crowd there were great.

The race track has a lot of long straights and not so many corners, what is not very good for me because I am one of the tallest and the heaviest guys in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, so I lost time in the accelerations and straights. The Austrian circuit also includes some kind of corners where I am not so strong yet.

Matthias Meggle getting low in Brno - 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

But anyway I tried my best and was fighting in the leading group in both races. I just had some difficulties to overtake the others because of the problems that I explained before. So I finished 5th in Race 1 and 8th in Race 2. Not the best results but this is a really tight championship and I was competitive even on a not so easy track for me.

Matthias Meggle racing at the Red Bull Ring - 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Actually my best lap time was the second fastest and faster than the one of the winner in the first race and almost the same in the second race. I finished booth races with a gap of 1 and 2 seconds to the winner. I was able to reduce the distance to the leader from the first to the last lap, so I could have won with a better qualifying result.

Matthias Meggle followed by Omar Bonoli in Spielberg - 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Now I am 6th in the standings but just 2 points behind the 4th. I will give my best to finish the season strong and keep progressing in the last two rounds.

Matthias Meggle in the pit of Spielberg 2017 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I´m looking forward to the next race in Misano!

See you and all the best! Matthias Meggle