Blog | Max Cook Doohan it all this month

Hi Everyone,

These past 2 months has been very busy for me. From racing at my home GP at Silverstone to racing on the east coast of Italy at Misano.

Max Cook with Mr. Doohan in Silverstone - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

I also went to my first car event and spent some time with the Doohan family!

On the last weekend of August, I raced at the British GP with the British Talent Cup. It felt really special to race at Silverstone because I've been to every British MotoGP since I was 4 and to race there at 15 years old was something really special to me.

Max Cook got 2nd at the British Talent Cup - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

On that weekend, I struggled with my bike set-up because of the mixed weather. So qualifying was hard for me and I ended up in 8th position. In Race 1 I pushed hard to get through the field on the opening laps so I could get to the front before the front runners broke away. I was able to stay with the leaders throughout the race and a last lap overtake gave me 2nd position!

Unfortunately Race 2 was cancelled due to heavy rainfall & track flooding.

Max Cook racing the Cool-Fab Racing championship in the UK - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

The weekend after that I raced in the Cool-Fab Racing championship where I rode my mini pitbike. It was great fun riding with my buddies and good training too!

Max Cook at the track walk with other Rookies and coach Dani in Misano 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Next was Misano with the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. This was the round I was looking forward to all year because the track looks amazing with a mixture of tight & technical corners and fast & flowing corners. After the track walk I was familiar with the track and couldn't wait to ride it!

Max Cook racing at Rookies Cup Misano - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I had a positive Friday with P14 in FP1, P9 in FP2 and P14 for qualifying. My qualifying is still not perfect and I still have a lot to learn but I am making progress which is good.

Max Cook in the pit of Misano - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

The race however didn't go so well.

I had a good start and was making progress up to 12th place but a highside at turn 14 put me out of race contention. Fortunately I was able to rejoin and I finished in 16th position but I was very upset because I haven't had a finish since Race 1 in Sachsenring. My goal for Aragon is to end the season on a high and have a solid weekend.

Max Cook with Jak Doohan in the pit of Silverstone - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull. ContentPool

This past weekend I went to Silverstone to watch the British F4 with Arden Motorsport. It was a really good experience because I've never been to a car event before so it was interesting to see the similarities and differences between cars and bikes.

Max Cook checking out Jak Doohan´s F4 car - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I also had a good chat to Mick Doohan and his son Jack Doohan! It was amazing to talk to a 5 time MotoGP champion. He gave me some great advice which I will put in to practice at Aragon. Also his son Jack (who races for Red Bull Arden in British F4) is a great guy and we got on really well!

I look forward to the final round in Aragon in a week. See you there!

Thank you! Max