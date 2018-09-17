Blog | Max Cook Doohan it all this month

Hi Everyone,
These past 2 months has been very busy for me. From racing at my home GP at Silverstone to racing on the east coast of Italy at Misano.
I also went to my first car event and spent some time with the Doohan family!
On the last weekend of August, I raced at the British GP with the British Talent Cup. It felt really special to race at Silverstone because I've been to every British MotoGP since I was 4 and to race there at 15 years old was something really special to me.
On that weekend, I struggled with my bike set-up because of the mixed weather. So qualifying was hard for me and I ended up in 8th position. In Race 1 I pushed hard to get through the field on the opening laps so I could get to the front before the front runners broke away. I was able to stay with the leaders throughout the race and a last lap overtake gave me 2nd position!
Unfortunately Race 2 was cancelled due to heavy rainfall & track flooding.
The weekend after that I raced in the Cool-Fab Racing championship where I rode my mini pitbike. It was great fun riding with my buddies and good training too!
Next was Misano with the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. This was the round I was looking forward to all year because the track looks amazing with a mixture of tight & technical corners and fast & flowing corners. After the track walk I was familiar with the track and couldn't wait to ride it!
I had a positive Friday with P14 in FP1, P9 in FP2 and P14 for qualifying. My qualifying is still not perfect and I still have a lot to learn but I am making progress which is good.
The race however didn't go so well.
I had a good start and was making progress up to 12th place but a highside at turn 14 put me out of race contention. Fortunately I was able to rejoin and I finished in 16th position but I was very upset because I haven't had a finish since Race 1 in Sachsenring. My goal for Aragon is to end the season on a high and have a solid weekend.
This past weekend I went to Silverstone to watch the British F4 with Arden Motorsport. It was a really good experience because I've never been to a car event before so it was interesting to see the similarities and differences between cars and bikes.
I also had a good chat to Mick Doohan and his son Jack Doohan! It was amazing to talk to a 5 time MotoGP champion. He gave me some great advice which I will put in to practice at Aragon. Also his son Jack (who races for Red Bull Arden in British F4) is a great guy and we got on really well!
I look forward to the final round in Aragon in a week. See you there!
Thank you! Max