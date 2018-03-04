Blog | Max Cook getting his teeth into the training

Hi all,

Winter training has been great.

I've been working really hard at the gym working with my personal trainer to prepare for race season ahead.

Max Cook working out in the gym - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

As we're racing in Europe over the summer I want to prepare for the heat as I've not raced in high temperatures before, so I've been doing some unusual things like cycling in many layers of clothing and exercising in a sauna.

Max Cook working on his fitness in the gym - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

I've also been training with Arden Motorsport at a sports training facility called St George's Park, which is where the England Football team train and many English Premiership Teams. We did loads of exercises and tests, which showed where I'm strong but also areas for improvement which I'm working on now, which will make me better.

Max Cook - Not so much fun - A check up at the dentist © Max Cook Archive

As well the gym I have been riding my supermoto and minimoto at the local karting track twice a week, which is really helping me keep bike fit and I'm also helping the kids at the Swindon Karting Minimoto Academy.

Max Cook riding Mini Moto at the local Kart track - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

I really can't wait for the 2018 season to start and I'm looking forward to a week in Spain to ride more and prepare as much as possible for my rookies season.

Max Cook getting the Wiltshire Sports Award of 2017 © Max Cook Archive

Great to be recognised in the Wiltshire sports person of year awards

Thank you! Max