Blog | Max Cook motocrossing for the first time

February and March has been a really busy time for me. I've been cycling, supermoto and I did motorcross for the first time! I have been training hard and I feel really confident and excited for the start of the season.

In early February I went training in Spain with Dani Ribalta and ex rookie Xavi Artigas. It was really good because it was my first experience long distance cycling and I got to ride flat track in the afternoon. It was a great few days and I was feeling happy with my performance.

