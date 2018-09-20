Blog | Meikon Kawakami happy with a good weekend in Misano

Hi Everyone,

Misano was positive weekend for me, because since the beginning I felt very comfortable with the bike.

Meikon Kawakami talking to fellow Rookies in the pit of Misano - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

FP1: I tried to be focused on the breaking points and the lines, which I couldn't do at the Austria GP.

FP2: I tried to focus on the set-up of the bike and in the final part of FP it was good and ready to QP.

Meikon Kawakami racing FP1 in Misano - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

QP: At the beginning I was behind other riders and I could do a good laps, a little later I used a reference of another rider and could do a better lap time and I could take P4.

Race: My start wasn't the best but I'm happy, because I was all the race with the front group.

Meikon Kawakami racing in the middle of the pack in Misano - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I want keep on this way in Aragon, at the last GP of the season. This week I stayed in Spain and I trained cycling and supermoto. Thank you very much everyone. See you this weekend.

Meikon