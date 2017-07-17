Blog | Meikon Kawakami happy with Assen and the Sachsenring

Hi friends!

We completed two more stages of the Red Bull Moto GP Rookies Cup in the last two weeks, with the stages in Assen, the Netherlands and Sachsenring in Germany.

It was four races that I could enjoy very well the track time and learn even more, even suffering a crash in the second race in Assen.

In addition to learning, I managed to stay in the top 10 in two races, being the 6th place in the Sachsenring in the rain, my best, after dropping in 19th and climbing the grid with overtaking.

Before the next stage, I will return to Brazil to spend a few days with my family and friends, preparing for Brno, August 5-6, to achieve other good results and learn even more. I'm already looking forward to getting back on my KTM !!!

I would also like to share a moment of relaxation that I had after the Sachsenring stage when I was at the Aquamijas in Fuengirola, Spain.

I thank all the messages and the cheering of my compatriots, who are always supporting me in this new journey to fulfill my dream.

Big hug! Meikon 83