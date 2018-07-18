Meikon Kawakami getting his bike ready for FP1 at Sachsenring 2018
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Meikon Kawakami missing some pace in Germany

German GP it was a most difficult weekend
Written by Meikon Kawakami
Dear All,
At the German GP it was a most difficult weekend.
Meikon Kawakami in the pit of Sachsenring 2018
FP1: I tried to push alone in the beginning but it wasn't a good idea, after I found other riders and I saw that I was using wrong the lines.
FP2: Also I tried push alone to have a rhythm.
Qualifying: I went behind some riders to have some reference but it wasn't like I wanted, I made other lap with others riders but I couldn't improve my lap time and I started p16. I had a lot problem with fast corners and I lost so much time there.
Meikon Kawakami racing at Sachsring 2018
Race1: It was a little bad start, when I saw the others riders on inside of corner I thought to go outside and try to do make overtake. But wasn't like I thought, one rider crashed and his bike came towards me, I tried to turn away but the bike hit me and I crashed.
Meikon Kawakami was involved in the start crash at Sachsenring 2018
I tried to finish the race to get more experience for the second race.
Meikon Kawakami followed by Adrián Huertas at Sachsenring 2018
Race2: It was fun at the beginning, I pushed and I could make my best lap time in the second race, but in the final part of race I made some mistakes and I couldn't get any points.
Meikon Kawakami chased by Jones, de Vits & other riders - Sachsenring 2018
In these weeks I will work a lot on my physical condition to be well mentality for the last races of the year!
Thanks. Meikon.
