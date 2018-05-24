Blog | Meikon Kawakami not so happy with Jerez

Hi Everyone,

At Jerez it wasn't an easy weekend.

Meikon Kawakami followed by Adrián Carrasco - Jerez 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the first race I didn't have good start, but I had rhythm and I was fighting for 8th position.

In the second race I had better start but I didn't feel comfortable and I didn't have rhythm.

Meikon Kawakami racing FP1 in Jerez 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I hope the next Rookies Cup round in Italy will be better.

Meikon Kawakami on the grid of FIM CEV round in Le Mans - 2018 © Meikon Kawakami Archive

For the FIM CEV round at Le Mans I had a good race for my first time in that circuit, where I got my first point in that championship as I started the race in 31 position and finished 15th.

Meikon Kawakami racing at FIM CEV in Le Mans 2018 © Meikon Kawakami Archive

I really enjoyed the race, because it did a lot of overtaking.

Meikon Kawakami in Paris - 2018 © Meikon Kawakami Archive

And it was my first time in France we also did some tourism. My friend Alan and I, we went to stadium of PSG and the Eiffel Tower.

Meikon Kawakami visiting the Eifel Tower in Paris with his dad - 2018 © Meikon Kawakami Archive

I am really looking forward to the Mugello weekend.

Meikon