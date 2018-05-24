Blog | Meikon Kawakami not so happy with Jerez

Hi Everyone,
At Jerez it wasn't an easy weekend.
In the first race I didn't have good start, but I had rhythm and I was fighting for 8th position.
In the second race I had better start but I didn't feel comfortable and I didn't have rhythm.
I hope the next Rookies Cup round in Italy will be better.
For the FIM CEV round at Le Mans I had a good race for my first time in that circuit, where I got my first point in that championship as I started the race in 31 position and finished 15th.
I really enjoyed the race, because it did a lot of overtaking.
And it was my first time in France we also did some tourism. My friend Alan and I, we went to stadium of PSG and the Eiffel Tower.
I am really looking forward to the Mugello weekend.
Meikon