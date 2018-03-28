Blog | Meikon Kawakami training hard off track and ready to go racing

Hello guys,
In the last days I've been training a lot off the track. My staff has prepared a specific workout for me and I ride my bicycle two or three times a week.
I was able to debut at FIM CEV, in Moto3, this weekend in Estoril, Portugal. I am happy to have this championship to train for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.
I am anxious and focused for the start of the tests in Jerez. I will do my best to learn and evolve this year. I count on the fans of my country and everyone who admires my work.
See you later! Meikon