Blog | Meikon Kawakami training hard off track and ready to go racing

In the last days I've been training a lot off the track. My staff has prepared a specific workout for me and I ride my bicycle two or three times a week.

I was able to debut at FIM CEV, in Moto3, this weekend in Estoril, Portugal. I am happy to have this championship to train for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

