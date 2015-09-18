Blog | Mykyta Kalinin finding Misano a bit of a fuz

Hello,

I want to tell you about RedBull MotoGP Rookies Cup stage in Misano.

Each rider, who was riding on many tracks in Europe knows, that there are tracks on which all happens at once, it seems like the bike is a fuzz and all you need to do is to send it to the right path.

Mykyta Kalinin moving from pit to grid - Misano 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The same feeling I had in Misano, but in reverse. As a result, I did not manage to compete with the riders, with whom I used to fight before. But I think that such races are useful too, in which you try not to fight with someone but fight with yourself.

P.S After the GP racefans of Valentino Rossi, a crowd marched on the road and waited for the appearance of their idol. As a crowd of minions, they were all dressed in yellow.

Later, when we decided to go to our hotel, what do you think? We stood in a traffic jam, without moving for about 2 hours. As my American friend said, - "It was a day when the number 46 stopped all movement."

No matter what, stage was successful but I am looking forward to even better results in Aragon.

Best wishes,

Nick