Nicolás Hernández racing at Sachsenring 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Nicolás Hernández finding speed in Sachsenring Race 2

FP1 started with a big crash
Written by Nicolás Hernández
1 min readUpdated on
Hi Everyone,
Fp1: It was a new circuit for me, and therefore it was difficult to adapt, I see that each at each race I progress little by little, I suffered a strong crash. P21
Hernández elbow protector safed his arm at the crash -Sachsenring 2018
Hernández elbow protector safed his arm at the crash -Sachsenring 2018
© Nicolás Hernández Archive
Fp2: We were able to shoot a little faster, improve my times and I felt quite comfortable, we adjusted the bike a bit for the Qp. P 21
Qp: It was very complicated since we could not do a quick lap, my fastest lap I could get on the last lap, p23
Nicolás Hernández in the pit lane of Sachsenring - 2018
Nicolás Hernández in the pit lane of Sachsenring - 2018
© Nicolás Hernández Archive
Race 1: We failed at the start, I could not place myself in a good position I was not 100% comfortable. P17
Nicolás Hernández leaving the pit for the FP1 session - Sachsenring 2018
Nicolás Hernández leaving the pit for the FP1 session - Sachsenring 2018
© Nicolás Hernández Archive
Race 2: Up to now for me this was the best race of the championship. I felt very comfortable and enjoyed riding the bike.
Nicolás Hernández moving from pit lane to grid - Sachsenring 2018
Nicolás Hernández moving from pit lane to grid - Sachsenring 2018
© Nicolás Hernández Archive
I had a penalty from the start and had to pass through the pit lane. After that I was able to ride fast and reach the last rider.
Nicolás Hernández with Raúl Fernández in the pit of Sachsenring - 2018
Nicolás Hernández with Raúl Fernández in the pit of Sachsenring - 2018
© Nicolás Hernández Archive
So I am happy to thank Raúl Fernández and Jorge Martín for the advice given for the second race.
Nicolás Hernández at Sachsenring with Jorge Martín - 2018
Nicolás Hernández at Sachsenring with Jorge Martín - 2018
© Nicolás Hernández Archive
We leave Germany happy, I will work hard to be at a higher level in the next race in Austria.
See you there! @Nicohernandez44 #Gas
