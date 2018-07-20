Blog | Nicolás Hernández finding speed in Sachsenring Race 2

Hi Everyone,

Fp1: It was a new circuit for me, and therefore it was difficult to adapt, I see that each at each race I progress little by little, I suffered a strong crash. P21

Hernández elbow protector safed his arm at the crash -Sachsenring 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

Fp2: We were able to shoot a little faster, improve my times and I felt quite comfortable, we adjusted the bike a bit for the Qp. P 21

Qp: It was very complicated since we could not do a quick lap, my fastest lap I could get on the last lap, p23

Nicolás Hernández in the pit lane of Sachsenring - 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

Race 1: We failed at the start, I could not place myself in a good position I was not 100% comfortable. P17

Nicolás Hernández leaving the pit for the FP1 session - Sachsenring 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

Race 2: Up to now for me this was the best race of the championship. I felt very comfortable and enjoyed riding the bike.

Nicolás Hernández moving from pit lane to grid - Sachsenring 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

I had a penalty from the start and had to pass through the pit lane. After that I was able to ride fast and reach the last rider.

Nicolás Hernández with Raúl Fernández in the pit of Sachsenring - 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

So I am happy to thank Raúl Fernández and Jorge Martín for the advice given for the second race.

Nicolás Hernández at Sachsenring with Jorge Martín - 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

We leave Germany happy, I will work hard to be at a higher level in the next race in Austria.

See you there! @Nicohernandez44 #Gas