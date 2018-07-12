Blog | Nicolás Hernández having a great experience racing across Europe

Hello everyone,

How was the experience in the Red Bull Rookies Cup? For me, one of the best I've had in my journey through the world of Moto GP Racing, experiences, joys, sorrows, scares, some falls, but always with the same focus: get up and give the best of me in every race.

Nicolás Hernández followed his team mates to ride accross Europe 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

They have been races of many learnings where I have had the opportunity to run alongside great teammates and professionals. We have not yet reached the top positions but that does not discourage us, before it encourages me to continue training hard every week.

Before Germany preparing to full gas, cycling and running, taking my effort as much as possible and alternating with the bike.

Nicolás Hernández working out in the gym - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

From this experience I also have beautiful places that we have been able to know and the best. As a family!!

Nicolás Hernández traveling with friends accross Europe - 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

As beyond the discipline is the mental, every day believing more in me and in my abilities we will achieve to reach far.

Nicolás Hernández rolling out for another session at Rookies Cup 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

Germany awaits us.

See you soon! @nicohernandez44