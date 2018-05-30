Blog | Nicolás Hernández well prepared for Mugello

Hi Everyone,

Nicolás Hernández racing in Jerez - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

This week will be the second race of the Red Bull Rookies Cup and it will be in Italy (Mugello). We are ready and very excited to be there.

Nicolás Hernández had a tough crash in Jerez - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In Jerez race I suffered a small accident, which although we were scared, it was not serious and I was able to continue until the end of the competition that weekend. The falls only make me stronger!

Nicolás Hernández in the hospital after his crash in Jerez - 2018 © Nicolás Hernández Archive

Since then I have been training very hard to be 100% in Mugello, since I want to reach with all my potential to demonstrate my best skills. In the picture with my personal trainer Willy who supports me in all my physical process.

Nicolás Hernández at the physical therapy with his trainer - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I have also been very attentive to the recovery of the body and my muscles, in the hyperbaric chamber and in physical therapy with my sponsor Fisiobarica. Thank you very much!

See you in Mugello!

