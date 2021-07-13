Noah Dettwiler - joking around during his bicycle training - Summer 2020
© Noah Dettwiler Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Noah Dettwiler finding beauty in isolation

Emergency situation in Spain seems not to stop...
Written by Noah Dettwiler
Published on
Hello everyone,
The emergency situation here in Spain seems not to stop. I can't wait for when everything starts to be normal again and I can start training with the bike on the race tracks again.
Already since two weeks, we can go out a little bit again and we could start to train with the bicycle. When my dad comes with me, we always have time for a joke... (main photo)
Noah Dettwiler walking in the mountains - Summer 2020
Noah Dettwiler walking in the mountains - Summer 2020
© Noah Dettwiler Archive
We have a very beautiful area here and we can go cycle in the mountains or also along the sea. But, as you can imagine, I can't live without the bike feeling and sound and sometimes, I ride in our garden with the motocross bike.
Noah Dettwiler freeriding his MX Bike in Spain - Summer 2020
Noah Dettwiler freeriding his MX Bike in Spain - Summer 2020
© Noah Dettwiler Archive
With this beautiful and warm weather here in Spain, I go walking in the mountains with my dad and my dog very often. It's very beautiful and it's a way to relax.
Noah Dettwiler with his dog in Spain - Summer 2020
Noah Dettwiler with his dog in Spain - Summer 2020
© Noah Dettwiler Archive
Also, the views are very beautiful. I am looking forward to the time when I can write about bikes and racing in my blogs soon. And, pictures... like these...
Noah Dettwiler - Riding images before Corona shut-down
Noah Dettwiler - Riding images before Corona shut-down
© Noah Dettwiler Archive
Stay safe and have a great time! Noah #55

