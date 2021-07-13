Blog | Noah Dettwiler finding beauty in isolation

Hello everyone,

The emergency situation here in Spain seems not to stop. I can't wait for when everything starts to be normal again and I can start training with the bike on the race tracks again.

Already since two weeks, we can go out a little bit again and we could start to train with the bicycle. When my dad comes with me, we always have time for a joke... (main photo)

Noah Dettwiler walking in the mountains - Summer 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

We have a very beautiful area here and we can go cycle in the mountains or also along the sea. But, as you can imagine, I can't live without the bike feeling and sound and sometimes, I ride in our garden with the motocross bike.

Noah Dettwiler freeriding his MX Bike in Spain - Summer 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

With this beautiful and warm weather here in Spain, I go walking in the mountains with my dad and my dog very often. It's very beautiful and it's a way to relax.

Noah Dettwiler with his dog in Spain - Summer 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

Also, the views are very beautiful. I am looking forward to the time when I can write about bikes and racing in my blogs soon. And, pictures... like these...

Noah Dettwiler - Riding images before Corona shut-down © Noah Dettwiler Archive

Stay safe and have a great time! Noah #55