Blog | Noah Dettwiler riding hard in the European Talent Cup

Hello everybody, I hope you are all doing well.

Noah Dettwiler on the start grid at ETC 2019 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

First of all, I would like to say a big thank you to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup staff that they have invited me for one more year of riding in this cup. Thank you! I am very happy.

After the last Rookies race of the season I had two races in the European Talent Cup in the following two weeks. First in Jerez and one week later in Albacete.

Jerez was good. We had some improvements. Albacete was better but unlucky in the race. I had a good Qualifying with a good lap time but crashed in the 5th lap while pushing. And in Q2 we had technical problems. I started from P.25 in the race and I had a great start and overtook riders directly after the start.

Noah Dettwiler racing at ETC in Albacete 2019 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

I was around P.19 in the first corner and the first corner. I got hit by another rider and I crashed. It was a big crash. 5 or more riders crashed in the first corner. Unlucky but this is racing. Apart from the race it was a good weekend with a good pace. Looking forward to the last European Talent Cup race in Valencia.

Noah Dettwiler with his dog - 2019 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

I am training hard at home to get ready for the last race and of course also already for next season. I like to go running. I go every day in the last time. It's fun and I always take my dog "Fizzco" with me.

Noah Dettwiler says cheers at Rookies Cup 2019 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Have a great time and see you soon! Noah #55