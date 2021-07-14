Blog | Noah Dettwiler training in Spain with Rookie mates and his sister

Hello and welcome to another blog.

How are you all doing? I'll show you a bit, how I spend the winter break and how I'm getting ready for the upcoming season.

Noah Dettwiler with his Super Moto Bike - Spain - February 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

As you know, I moved to Spain. We're living here since last December and of course, the training possibilities are great. You can't compare it with Switzerland. It's sunny, warm and perfect to train. It's perfect to ride bikes, but also physical sports are great in the good weather. Like running.

Noah Dettwiler running with his dog in Spain - February 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

Last weekend we had a test with my European Talent Cup team in Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The test went positive. Myself and the team are happy about the work we did.

Noah Dettwiler rolling out for training - February 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

We are working great together and we work to go to the front. Like it says, Teamwork makes Dreamwork!

Noah Dettwiler in the pitlane of Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Valencia 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

Since a few days we got our camper at our home, so now we can go to ride with our own bikes. I went to a kart track in Valencia, called Chiva. Awesome track to train with a supermoto.

Noah Dettwiler pushing the limit on his Super Moto - February 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

I had a good training day. But what made the training day better was to battle with my Red Bull Rookies mates Zonta and Collin. We had great fights on the supermoto. Rivals on the track, but friends in the paddock (See main photo).

Apart from training on my own with my father, I'm also training at the KSB school. Many riders on the same bike doing exercises on a Kawasaki 65ccm. Great to train with a group of riders. You really learn how to overtake and how to fight.

Noah Dettwiler training Super Moto in Spain - February 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

Once a week, we're training flat track. Witch is great for the reactions. You learn every time new things and our trainer is watching us and tells us, where to improve. The trainer of the KSB school Kike.

Noah Dettwiler training Flattrack in Spain - February 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

Also some family time is important. My sister came visit us the last few days. We had a great time together. We enjoyed the sun and went to the gym, running and the kart track.

Noah Dettwiler with his sister - February 2020 © Noah Dettwiler Archive

So, that's how I'm spending my winter break. I hope you enjoyed to read it. See you soon and have a great time.

Noah #55