Blog | Omar Bonoli enjoyed Silverstone and will score more points in Misano

Hello to everybody,

Here we are in Misano, in Italy, in my house.

Omar Bonoli in the pit of Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Omar Bonoli checking the track map of Silverstone - 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I already have an incredible and inexplicable sensation in my mind regarding the satisfaction of Silverstone, a track so difficult to interpret because of my limited experience.

Omar Bonoli in the pit of Silverstone - 2015 © Omar Bonoli

Just in England, in fact, I reached the important goal of appearing in the top ten in the race before to crash at two laps to go.

It's incredible for me: it was the first time I raced in the wet conditions and it was beautiful. I have understood to have a good feeling with the bike and the riding.

Omar Bonoli - Rider portrait Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Every race is a new experience and not only for the track technical difference. Now there is my "first time" in Misano Adriatico: I do not know what to expect but, in front of my home public, I have to arrive under the checkered flag at least 5 points. Italy will be lucky for me.

See you there! Omar