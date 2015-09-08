Blog | Omar Bonoli enjoyed Silverstone and will score more points in Misano

Hello to everybody,
Here we are in Misano, in Italy, in my house.
I already have an incredible and inexplicable sensation in my mind regarding the satisfaction of Silverstone, a track so difficult to interpret because of my limited experience.
Just in England, in fact, I reached the important goal of appearing in the top ten in the race before to crash at two laps to go.
It's incredible for me: it was the first time I raced in the wet conditions and it was beautiful. I have understood to have a good feeling with the bike and the riding.
Every race is a new experience and not only for the track technical difference. Now there is my "first time" in Misano Adriatico: I do not know what to expect but, in front of my home public, I have to arrive under the checkered flag at least 5 points. Italy will be lucky for me.
See you there! Omar