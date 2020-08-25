Blog | Omar Bonoli satisfied with Brno and ready for Silverstone

Hello to all friends of the races!

I have wonderful memories of Brno: The public were numerous and fantastic and I won my personal challenge: to be fast in a track with different characteristics compared to the German one.

I also had a beautiful challenge with my team mate Martin Gbelec. In Brno he won but in the next...

Now there is the new Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup experience; this time in England, on the Silverstone track. We are talking of a circuit that I know just for Valentino's adventures and the big challenges of the best MotoGP protagonists.... for me it is an honour to go there to race.

Someone told me that there will be large and fast corners: exactly what I like and what I've always dreamed on a 250cc 4T! I don't know how many of these are to the left. I have never said that I prefer the left turns? I have this feeling since I started with minibike!

Apart of the technical characteristics of the track, my new goal is to finish in the top 10. In Germany and the Czech Republic I got the twelfth position and now I want to improve: I have the feeling that I can do it very soon.

Even my mechanic Alexander is convinced about it: I hope to arrive in Italy, in front of my home fans, with this satisfaction...

See you soon! Omar