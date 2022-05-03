Omar Bonoli working on his bike at Rookies Cup 2015
© Omar Bonoli
Blog | Omar Bonoli training to weight

How much was your weigh after the Christmas holidays?
Written by Omar Bonoli
1 min readPublished on
Hi Rookies,
How much do you weigh after the Christmas holiday? For you that's not a problem but for me this is a bad topic.
Omar Bonoli is ready for another run on his bicycle 2016
Omar Bonoli is ready for another run on his bicycle 2016
© Omar Bonoli Archive
If I eat one gram more of food, the day after i weigh one kilo more.... So, this is a reason more to make training, training, training.
Omar Bonoli having fun on the MX track 2016
Omar Bonoli having fun on the MX track 2016
© Omar Bonoli Archive
Training for me is supermotard and motocross. Every week-end I take my bikes and I go to different circuits to improve my results on 2 wheels. More than this, I go to gym every day and I hope to be very well trained for the 2016 season: my goal is to be in the first group of the race.
Omar Bonoli pulling a wheelie on his Super Moto bike 2016
Omar Bonoli pulling a wheelie on his Super Moto bike 2016
© Omar Bonoli Archive
There is even the school... Having good scores means to be authorised to go to the championship races with the support of my teachers... they always say to me: 'Omar, if you want our moral support for your racing, you must to get good results at school...'. For the moment they are my fans....
See you very soon guys!!! Omar 20

