Blog | Patrik Pulkkinen just missing points in Misano

Hello everyone!

It was my first time in Italy and Misano circuit so I had to learn a new track again.

Patrik Pulkkinen in the pit of Misano - 2015 © Patrik Pulkkinen Archive

I like The track layout a lot and i enjoy my time there. But still i had some problems to learn this circuit.

First 2 practises I tried to find my way to get the best line and gears to make my best in qualification.

I learn a lot and I love the track a lot and I think I'm ready to make very good qualification, but that doesn't happen.

Patrik Pulkkinen with Walid Soppe in the pit of Misano - 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I had problems to find another rider to follow and make a lap alone without mistakes. I tried to push so harder and harder and then I made more mistakes.

I qualified 21st and I wasn't happy, I was thinking about the race a lot and I became very nervous.

Patrik Pulkkinen in the pit lane of Misano - 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

When it was time to race I focused only on attacking. In the first lap I improved positions, but in second lap I lost my positions.

After that I followed a group and then I lost them by a stupid mistake.

I drove my race almost alone and I finished 17th. A positive thing was that I improved my lap time and the track a lot.

Always in a race my first goal is getting points. This weekend I didn't get points, but you can't always get everything!

Now I´m hungry for Aragon, see you there guys.

Gasssss! Patrik