Patrik Pulkkinen having a break in the pit of Misano - 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Patrik Pulkkinen overcoming problems in Misano

I didn't find a correct setup
Written by Patrik Pulkkinen
1 min readUpdated on
Hello everyone!
Misano race weekend was very difficult for me, because it was hard track for me and I didn't find a correct setup.
Patrik Pulkkinen having a break in the pit of Misano - 2016
Patrik Pulkkinen having a break in the pit of Misano - 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
First practice went well because I didn't have problems to follow other riders or stay on the correct line.
Patrik Pulkkinen talking to the Rookies Cup Stuff in Misano 2016
Patrik Pulkkinen talking to the Rookies Cup Stuff in Misano 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Second practice was different, because I was faster so the setup was not perfect for the driving style. My front was pumping when I was going in to corner with brakes and my front brake was also loose.
QP:
I had good feeling but I couldn't find free space to push. Sometimes riders start waiting with a big group and stays on my line and that slows me down. I finished 14th, not bad but it should be better.
Race:
I had a not bad but not so good start because I didn't improve any positions but I didn't lose any.
Patrik Pulkkinen fighting with Kelly & González for positions - Misano 2016
Patrik Pulkkinen fighting with Kelly & González for positions - Misano 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In the first lap I lost 2 places and because we start overtaking and we lost the group. For the rest of the race I was just overtaking with few riders. Good experience for fighting in the group.
I believe that I learned about this and I will be more stronger for Aragon!
See you there. Best regards! Patrik.

More Stories