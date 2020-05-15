World of Red Bull
© Pedro Acosta Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Blog | Pedro Acosta is cycling and cycling and.....
Quarantine work out
Written by Pedro Acosta
Updated on
15.05.2020 · 7:00 UTC
Hello readers,
Today I come to talk about my physical preparation in this quarantine.
Normal in this quarantine my training is based on 100 times cycling and strength exercises.
Stay fit and stay fit! Pedro
Published on
13.07.2021 · 10:07 UTC
