Pedro Acosta physical preparation in quarantine is bicycle riding
Blog | Pedro Acosta is cycling and cycling and.....

Quarantine work out
Written by Pedro Acosta
Hello readers,
Today I come to talk about my physical preparation in this quarantine.
Normal in this quarantine my training is based on 100 times cycling and strength exercises.
Stay fit and stay fit! Pedro
