© Pedro Acosta Archive
Blog | Pedro Acosta keeping the riding going through the off season
Training at Pakote Racing School
Written by Pedro Acosta
Updated on
13.12.2019 · 9:00 UTC
Hello readers,
Today I come to talk about my off-season training.
Pedro Acosta full gas into the new 2020 season
© Pedro Acosta Archive
This winter I am training a lot of technical aspects with the motorcycle so I will not make the mistakes of the 2019 season next year.
Pedro Acosta at Pakote Racing School - Dezember 2019
© Pedro Acosta Archive
I always train at Pakote Racing School to improve my level to start the season at 100%.
Chat Soon!
Pedro
Published on
19.07.2021 · 11:47 UTC
