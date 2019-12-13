Pedro Acosta using the off-season to train for 2020
© Pedro Acosta Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Pedro Acosta keeping the riding going through the off season

Training at Pakote Racing School
Written by Pedro Acosta
Updated on
Hello readers,
Today I come to talk about my off-season training.
Pedro Acosta full gas into the new 2020 season
Pedro Acosta full gas into the new 2020 season
© Pedro Acosta Archive
This winter I am training a lot of technical aspects with the motorcycle so I will not make the mistakes of the 2019 season next year.
Pedro Acosta at Pakote Racing School - Dezember 2019
Pedro Acosta at Pakote Racing School - Dezember 2019
© Pedro Acosta Archive
I always train at Pakote Racing School to improve my level to start the season at 100%.
Chat Soon! Pedro
Published on

More Stories

  1. Blog | Alex Escrig on the podium in Aragon
    Best race weekend of the season
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  2. Blog | Phillip Tonn in the front group at Aragon
    Crash in the first Free Practice was not the best start
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  3. Blog | David Salvador doing a great job in CEV in Jerez
    P7 was the number of the weekend
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  4. Blog | Gabin Planques battling in the fast group
    Mixed Results on the two races
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  5. Blog | Noah Dettwiler riding hard in the ETC
    Racing in Jerez and Albacete to close the 2019 season
    Red Bull Rookies Cup