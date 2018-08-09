Blog | Peetu Paavilainen battling and building

Hello everyone,

It's a very busy summer for me.

After Sachsenring I've had a race almost every weekend. First I had one test weekend when we tested the 600cc for the first time. Then I had an ETC race in Aragon that went ok.

Peetu Paavilainen racing the Finnish championship - 2018 © Peetu Paavilainen Archive

After that I had a Finnish championship race where I raced the first time with a 600cc bike and I won the B class and 2nd in overall results.

Peetu Paavilainen riding the SSP300 Finish Championship - 2018 © Peetu Paavilainen Archive

And I also confirmed the SSP300 championship. The races were very fun and I win both of them.

Peetu Paavilainen training with his Super Moto Bike - 2018 © Peetu Paavilainen Archive

I've also had supermoto training with my new 450cc, that's very good training.

Peetu Paavilainen - Contruction Job 2018 © Peetu Paavilainen Archive

Every other day I was worked on a construction job.

Peetu Paavilainen traveling with dog - 2018 © Peetu Paavilainen Archive

Now I'm 100% focused on Red Bull Ring. The track is completely new to me because I missed it last year due injury but I think I can still do well.

Peetu