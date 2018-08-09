Blog | Peetu Paavilainen battling and building

Hello everyone,
It's a very busy summer for me.
After Sachsenring I've had a race almost every weekend. First I had one test weekend when we tested the 600cc for the first time. Then I had an ETC race in Aragon that went ok.
After that I had a Finnish championship race where I raced the first time with a 600cc bike and I won the B class and 2nd in overall results.
And I also confirmed the SSP300 championship. The races were very fun and I win both of them.
I've also had supermoto training with my new 450cc, that's very good training.
Every other day I was worked on a construction job.
Now I'm 100% focused on Red Bull Ring. The track is completely new to me because I missed it last year due injury but I think I can still do well.
Peetu