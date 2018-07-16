Peetu Paavilainen racing the FP at Sachsenring 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red. BullContent Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Peetu Paavilainen not thrilled by his Sachsenring weekend

I got grid penalty because my bike started leaking oil
Written by Peetu Paavilainen
2 min readUpdated on
Hi everyone,
I'm not happy about this weekend.
Peetu Paavilainen leaning into a curve at Sachsenring 2018
Peetu Paavilainen leaning into a curve at Sachsenring 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
At first I got grid penalty because my bike started leaking oil. I got the black and orange flag and I should have stopped immediately but I went to the pit lane.
Peetu Paavilainen full gas at Sachsenring 2018
Peetu Paavilainen full gas at Sachsenring 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Qualifying went well. I was 5th and I was happy about that. For the first race I had the grid penalty and I started from 11th place but I still didn't let it to let me down. I got a pretty good start but lost the brake on the first corner and took few riders with me.
Peetu Paavilainen hurt his left knee at Sachsenring 2018
Peetu Paavilainen hurt his left knee at Sachsenring 2018
© Peetu Paavilainen Archive
I hurt my left knee and I was taken to the medical centre. My knee was OK and I was ready for second race.
Peetu Paavilainen on the grid of Sachsenring 2018
Peetu Paavilainen on the grid of Sachsenring 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I got a decent start for the second race but again my first laps were awful and I couldn't stick with the front group.
Peetu Paavilainen leading the middle group at Sachsenring 2018
Peetu Paavilainen leading the middle group at Sachsenring 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
At the end of the race my knee started to hurt even more and I started to make more mistakes. I finished 12th and I'm happy that I finished.
Paavilainen chased by Huertas & the rest of the field - Sachsenring 2018
Paavilainen chased by Huertas & the rest of the field - Sachsenring 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Still not very happy because I know that I can do much better.
Peetu Paavilainen showing his Matra Shirt - Sachsenring 2018
Peetu Paavilainen showing his Matra Shirt - Sachsenring 2018
© Peetu Paavilainen Archive
My speed was on a point but I need to find a way how to get the same speed to the race as I have in qualifying.
The next race for me will be European Talent Cup race in Aragon in two weeks and I can't wait for that.
Peetu
