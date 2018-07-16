Blog | Peetu Paavilainen not thrilled by his Sachsenring weekend

Hi everyone,
I'm not happy about this weekend.
At first I got grid penalty because my bike started leaking oil. I got the black and orange flag and I should have stopped immediately but I went to the pit lane.
Qualifying went well. I was 5th and I was happy about that. For the first race I had the grid penalty and I started from 11th place but I still didn't let it to let me down. I got a pretty good start but lost the brake on the first corner and took few riders with me.
I hurt my left knee and I was taken to the medical centre. My knee was OK and I was ready for second race.
I got a decent start for the second race but again my first laps were awful and I couldn't stick with the front group.
At the end of the race my knee started to hurt even more and I started to make more mistakes. I finished 12th and I'm happy that I finished.
Still not very happy because I know that I can do much better.
My speed was on a point but I need to find a way how to get the same speed to the race as I have in qualifying.
The next race for me will be European Talent Cup race in Aragon in two weeks and I can't wait for that.
Peetu