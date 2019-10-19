Phillip Tonn racing the quali in Aragon - Rookies Cup 2019
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Phillip Tonn in the front group at Aragon

Crash in the first Free Practice was not the best start
Written by Phillip Tonn
Updated on
Hi Everyone,
The weekend in Aragon was a special one for me. It was time for the decision, who is going to be part of next year's Red Bull Rookies Cup. Tension was high!
On Friday I crashed in the first Free Practice. The front wheel slid and I fell. But I still had a good feeling with me bike and fun on track. The bike set-up was good.
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The second Free Practice was okay. In our qualifying I was 2 seconds behind the best riders, which made starting grid 18 for me. Well... I had hoped to make it to a better grid.
On Saturday it was time for "Racing". I was very excited. My start was medium well, but I could end the race as 10th and got valuable 5 points. A Top-Ten result - that felt great!
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Now let's have a look at Sunday: the secret was revealed. And I feel honoured and extremely happy to stay in the Red Bull Rookies Cup for another year. Yes!!! What a feeling! And sad, that some new friends have to leave.
In the afternoon I had a better start into the race. The feeling was really good and I realised, I was riding with the front group. Some laps I was in 11th place and had fastest lap time. So cool! Still I cannot keep up this level for a whole race. So I passed the chequered flag as 17th.
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
This was the best way to end the season. I'm absolutely happy and highly motivated, as I know I can ride with the best. This gives me a motivation for training and preparation for next year.
I want to thank my trainer an all official staff of Red Bull Rookies Cup for this great year. Thank you for ever lasting support and advice. Special thanks go to Gustl Auinger, who always had an open ear for me and found the right words.
Chat soon,
Phillip
Published on

