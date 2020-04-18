Blog | Phillip Tonn was on it before the shut down

Meanwhile it is some weeks ago, that I had another training session with my motorbike in Spain. I worked a lot for having a good feeling on my bike and to handle it well, especially as I wasn't on track for more than 4 months. And I had a lot of fun! Now I'm excited when season is starting for Red Bull Rookies Cup.

