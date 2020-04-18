Phillip Tonn riding Motocross - April 2020
© Phillip Tonn Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Phillip Tonn was on it before the shut down

Try to keep on smiling and hold on to positive thoughts
Written by Phillip Tonn
Hello everyone!
Meanwhile it is some weeks ago, that I had another training session with my motorbike in Spain. I worked a lot for having a good feeling on my bike and to handle it well, especially as I wasn't on track for more than 4 months. And I had a lot of fun! Now I'm excited when season is starting for Red Bull Rookies Cup.
Since some weeks there was no thought about being on race tracks, as Covid 19 cancelled all the plans.
All schools in my home Thuringia are closed since middle of March. So I have to learn in my "home office". Every day I do my home work and I help a lot at home in the house. For keeping me fit I do as much sports as possible. Long running, riding on bicycle and doing weight training. As I work a lot in the garden and our outdoor area this is like weight training some days ;-)
On my Playstation I like to play MotoGP, to stay connected with racing. I'm very sad, that due to the Covid 19 pandemic my home race on the Sachsenring seems to be cancelled. Nevertheless I try to keep on smiling and hold on to positive thoughts in my mind.
Stay at home ant stay healthy! Phillip
