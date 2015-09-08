Raúl Fernández in the pit of Silverstone 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Raúl Fernández at the front but not on the podium at Silverstone

Written by Raúl Fernández
2 min readUpdated on
Hello at all,
I want to tell you my beautiful experience en Silverstone.
Raúl Fernández talking to his mechanic in the pit of Silverstone 2015
Raúl Fernández talking to his mechanic in the pit of Silverstone 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
When I arrived on Thursday I made the first look round, I liked it very much.
We completed the first session, FPI and so knowing the circuit and the motorbike sensations, I liked it very much and I was the second fastest.
Raúl Fernández racing in Silverstone 2015
Raúl Fernández racing in Silverstone 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
When we came to the second round FP2 we intended to fix a problem of suspensions with Santi, but it was not good and I could not feel good. In the end I finished in the tenth place.
Raúl Fernández - Full trottle at Silverstone 2015
Raúl Fernández - Full trottle at Silverstone 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
But for the Qualifying Session Santi y Francés sorted out the motorcycle very well and I could put it on the front row with P3.
Raúl Fernández chasing Bo Bendsneyder in Silverstone 2015
Raúl Fernández chasing Bo Bendsneyder in Silverstone 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Then we came to the first race, it was a very intense race, we should have a good rhythm to escape with Bo. But an error deprived me of it. Then I foght for the second position all the way to the last lap, with one one touch I nearly fell and I can not step up on the podium.
Raúl Fernández in battle for positions with Marc García - Silverstone 2015
Raúl Fernández in battle for positions with Marc García - Silverstone 2015
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
With all that we continue to learn.
The last time to go to the race, it was the second race, but for a large mistake I could not ride around, I want to apologise to everyone and say thanks very much at all.
See you in Misano.
Sincerely! Thank you very much! Mucho gas! Raul#23

