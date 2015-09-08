Blog | Raúl Fernández at the front but not on the podium at Silverstone

Hello at all,
I want to tell you my beautiful experience en Silverstone.
When I arrived on Thursday I made the first look round, I liked it very much.
We completed the first session, FPI and so knowing the circuit and the motorbike sensations, I liked it very much and I was the second fastest.
When we came to the second round FP2 we intended to fix a problem of suspensions with Santi, but it was not good and I could not feel good. In the end I finished in the tenth place.
But for the Qualifying Session Santi y Francés sorted out the motorcycle very well and I could put it on the front row with P3.
Then we came to the first race, it was a very intense race, we should have a good rhythm to escape with Bo. But an error deprived me of it. Then I foght for the second position all the way to the last lap, with one one touch I nearly fell and I can not step up on the podium.
With all that we continue to learn.
The last time to go to the race, it was the second race, but for a large mistake I could not ride around, I want to apologise to everyone and say thanks very much at all.
See you in Misano.
Sincerely! Thank you very much! Mucho gas! Raul#23