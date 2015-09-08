Blog | Raúl Fernández at the front but not on the podium at Silverstone

Hello at all,

I want to tell you my beautiful experience en Silverstone.

Raúl Fernández talking to his mechanic in the pit of Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

When I arrived on Thursday I made the first look round, I liked it very much.

We completed the first session, FPI and so knowing the circuit and the motorbike sensations, I liked it very much and I was the second fastest.

Raúl Fernández racing in Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

When we came to the second round FP2 we intended to fix a problem of suspensions with Santi, but it was not good and I could not feel good. In the end I finished in the tenth place.

Raúl Fernández - Full trottle at Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

But for the Qualifying Session Santi y Francés sorted out the motorcycle very well and I could put it on the front row with P3.

Raúl Fernández chasing Bo Bendsneyder in Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Then we came to the first race, it was a very intense race, we should have a good rhythm to escape with Bo. But an error deprived me of it. Then I foght for the second position all the way to the last lap, with one one touch I nearly fell and I can not step up on the podium.

Raúl Fernández in battle for positions with Marc García - Silverstone 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

With all that we continue to learn.

The last time to go to the race, it was the second race, but for a large mistake I could not ride around, I want to apologise to everyone and say thanks very much at all.

See you in Misano.

Sincerely! Thank you very much! Mucho gas! Raul#23