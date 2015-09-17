Blog | Rory Skinner a bit frustrated in Misano

I went into qualifying a couple of steps behind the other riders but I was able to take another 2 seconds off of my lap time. I finished the session in 20th position but knowing that I had reduced my lap time, so that was a positive for me going into the race.

I went into qualifying a couple of steps behind the other riders but I was able to take another 2 seconds off of my lap time. I finished the session in 20th position but knowing that I had reduced my lap time, so that was a positive for me going into the race.

I went into qualifying a couple of steps behind the other riders but I was able to take another 2 seconds off of my lap time. I finished the session in 20th position but knowing that I had reduced my lap time, so that was a positive for me going into the race.