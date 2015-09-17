Blog | Rory Skinner a bit frustrated in Misano

Hi everybody,
Misano wasn't my best weekend.
I struggled in the 2 free practise sessions with front brake issues and in getting a setting which suited me, the bike and the track.
I went into qualifying a couple of steps behind the other riders but I was able to take another 2 seconds off of my lap time. I finished the session in 20th position but knowing that I had reduced my lap time, so that was a positive for me going into the race.
The start of the race was good and I was able to make up a couple of positions on the first lap. When faster riders came past me I tried to follow them and catch up to the next big group but I struggled as the bike was moving about a lot so I couldn't get on the gas at the same points and lost precious drive going onto the big straights. My final position was 16th.
Looking forward now to Motorland Aragon in a week's time.
Rory #69