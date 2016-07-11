Rory Skinner fighting with Raúl Fernández in Assen 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Rory Skinner on the podium in Assen

Written by Rory Skinner
1 min readUpdated on
Hi everybody,
It was great to be back on my Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup KTM Moto3.
Assen was a good weekend for me and I was able to readapt to the Rookies Cup bike quickly having missed the first round due to breaking my wrist. I was able to qualify 6th for the 2 races which was great for me as I had missed FP1 due to my flight being cancelled.
Rory Skinner racing in Assen 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Race 1 was going good for me and I was feeling really comfortable on the bike, unfortunately with 8 laps to go the rider in front of me crashed out and I had nowhere to go and had to hit his bike taking me out of the race whilst running in 3rd position.
Rory Skinner leading a group in Assen 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Race 2 was better and I was in the front group of riders for the whole race. I really enjoyed Race 2 and in the end I was able to cross the line in 3rd position scoring my first Rookies Cup points and podium of 2016!
Rory Skinner on the podium in Assen 2016
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Now I am looking forward to the next round at the Sachsenring in Germany.
See you in Germany! Rory #69

