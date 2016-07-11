Blog | Rory Skinner on the podium in Assen

Hi everybody,

It was great to be back on my Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup KTM Moto3.

Assen was a good weekend for me and I was able to readapt to the Rookies Cup bike quickly having missed the first round due to breaking my wrist. I was able to qualify 6th for the 2 races which was great for me as I had missed FP1 due to my flight being cancelled.

Rory Skinner racing in Assen 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Race 1 was going good for me and I was feeling really comfortable on the bike, unfortunately with 8 laps to go the rider in front of me crashed out and I had nowhere to go and had to hit his bike taking me out of the race whilst running in 3rd position.

Rory Skinner leading a group in Assen 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Race 2 was better and I was in the front group of riders for the whole race. I really enjoyed Race 2 and in the end I was able to cross the line in 3rd position scoring my first Rookies Cup points and podium of 2016!

Rory Skinner on the podium in Assen 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Now I am looking forward to the next round at the Sachsenring in Germany.

See you in Germany! Rory #69