Ryusei Yamanaka won race 1 in Spielberg 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Ryusei Yamanaka winning Race 1 in Austria

Getting the pole position in the wet was a good start into the weekend
Written by Ryusei Yamanaka
Hi Everyone,
The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at the Red Bull Ring
  • QP is 1st
  • RACE 1 is Win
  • RACE2 is 7th
Ryusei Yamanaka in the pit of Spielberg checking parts of his bike - 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka in the pit of Spielberg checking parts of his bike - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The conditions for Qualifying were difficult.
Ryusei Yamanaka - Quali in the wet - Spielberg 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka - Quali in the wet - Spielberg 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The course was getting dry. So I attacked gradually. And I got my first pole position.
Ryusei Yamanaka leading the pack into a curve at Red Bull Ring - 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka leading the pack into a curve at Red Bull Ring - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I won Race 1 from the pole position.
Ryusei Yamanaka chased by Xavier Artigas in Spielberg - 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka chased by Xavier Artigas in Spielberg - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I made mistake at the start. But I could carefully judge the race situation. I changed my strategy, and won.
Ryusei Yamanaka on the top spot of the podium in Spielberg - 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka on the top spot of the podium in Spielberg - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
In Race 2 I was 7th. I made good start this time. Then, the top group got bigger.
Ryusei Yamanaka chased by Can Öncü in Spielberg - 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka chased by Can Öncü in Spielberg - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I thought that there was risk to race in the front. But there was risk to move too low as well. So I wanted to keep around 4th place. But my position got lower.
Ryusei Yamanaka fighting through the field in Austria - Spielberg 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka fighting through the field in Austria - Spielberg 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I could not control the race situation well. In addition, it was a little difficult to pass in the braking zone. So I could not get a better position. At the third to last lap, I expected to be around third at least. But I was 4th or 5th.
Yamanaka fighting with Artigas & Can Öncü for positions - Spielberg 2018
Yamanaka fighting with Artigas & Can Öncü for positions - Spielberg 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I failed in getting a good position. It was no problem if I could jump up soon. But it was difficult. I could not fight and finished the race.
Ryusei Yamanaka in the pit of Spielberg - 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka in the pit of Spielberg - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I found many new problems this time. I should improve my skill a lot. For the next round in Italy, I will do hard training to win again.
Ryusei Yamanaka doing a wheelie on his victory lap - Spielberg 2018
Ryusei Yamanaka doing a wheelie on his victory lap - Spielberg 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
See you there! Ryusei
