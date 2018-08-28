Blog | Ryusei Yamanaka winning Race 1 in Austria

Hi Everyone,

The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at the Red Bull Ring

QP is 1st

RACE 1 is Win

RACE2 is 7th

Ryusei Yamanaka in the pit of Spielberg checking parts of his bike - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The conditions for Qualifying were difficult.

Ryusei Yamanaka - Quali in the wet - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The course was getting dry. So I attacked gradually. And I got my first pole position.

Ryusei Yamanaka leading the pack into a curve at Red Bull Ring - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I won Race 1 from the pole position.

Ryusei Yamanaka chased by Xavier Artigas in Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I made mistake at the start. But I could carefully judge the race situation. I changed my strategy, and won.

Ryusei Yamanaka on the top spot of the podium in Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In Race 2 I was 7th. I made good start this time. Then, the top group got bigger.

Ryusei Yamanaka chased by Can Öncü in Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I thought that there was risk to race in the front. But there was risk to move too low as well. So I wanted to keep around 4th place. But my position got lower.

Ryusei Yamanaka fighting through the field in Austria - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I could not control the race situation well. In addition, it was a little difficult to pass in the braking zone. So I could not get a better position. At the third to last lap, I expected to be around third at least. But I was 4th or 5th.

Yamanaka fighting with Artigas & Can Öncü for positions - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I failed in getting a good position. It was no problem if I could jump up soon. But it was difficult. I could not fight and finished the race.

Ryusei Yamanaka in the pit of Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I found many new problems this time. I should improve my skill a lot. For the next round in Italy, I will do hard training to win again.

Ryusei Yamanaka doing a wheelie on his victory lap - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

See you there! Ryusei