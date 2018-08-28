Blog | Ryusei Yamanaka winning Race 1 in Austria

Hi Everyone,
The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at the Red Bull Ring
- QP is 1st
- RACE 1 is Win
- RACE2 is 7th
The conditions for Qualifying were difficult.
The course was getting dry. So I attacked gradually. And I got my first pole position.
I won Race 1 from the pole position.
I made mistake at the start. But I could carefully judge the race situation. I changed my strategy, and won.
In Race 2 I was 7th. I made good start this time. Then, the top group got bigger.
I thought that there was risk to race in the front. But there was risk to move too low as well. So I wanted to keep around 4th place. But my position got lower.
I could not control the race situation well. In addition, it was a little difficult to pass in the braking zone. So I could not get a better position. At the third to last lap, I expected to be around third at least. But I was 4th or 5th.
I failed in getting a good position. It was no problem if I could jump up soon. But it was difficult. I could not fight and finished the race.
I found many new problems this time. I should improve my skill a lot. For the next round in Italy, I will do hard training to win again.
See you there! Ryusei